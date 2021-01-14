Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 102,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $380.55. 223,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

