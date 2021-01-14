Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.13 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,941,000 after purchasing an additional 706,017 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,859. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77.

