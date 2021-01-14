Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) Shares Gap Down to $0.76

Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.74. Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 5,585,646 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £9.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

