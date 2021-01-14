iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 452.3% in December

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, an increase of 452.3% from the December 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SLQD opened at $52.15 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.