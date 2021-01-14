iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

