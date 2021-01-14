iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.84. 6,790,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

