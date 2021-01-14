iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,932,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

