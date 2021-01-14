iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 292.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.94. 51,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,924. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.