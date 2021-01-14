iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 2.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,950,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 106,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after buying an additional 525,072 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,721. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

