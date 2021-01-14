iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.79. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $305.58.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

