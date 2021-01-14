iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 274,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 127,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.25. 24,504,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,371,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.