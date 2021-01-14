iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

JKH stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $395.21. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,256. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.20. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $397.80.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

