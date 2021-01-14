iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $93.49.

