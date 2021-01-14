iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,478,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.37. 1,418,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.