iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $51,129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,705,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 171.5% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,260. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $70.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.