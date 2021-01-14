iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 176.1% in December

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 176.1% from the December 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth $274,000.

EMXC stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $60.94. 86,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,720. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $61.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

