iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the December 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. 19,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,691. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

