iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.01

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.01 and last traded at $141.77, with a volume of 23653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.59.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.