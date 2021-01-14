iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 217,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,298. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

