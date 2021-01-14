iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 3.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,976,000 after buying an additional 856,489 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,598,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 411,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,582,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 302,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,503. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.07.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

