iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 209.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 10.7% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $22,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 343,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,206. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.