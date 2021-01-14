Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Shares of ITMR opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Itamar Medical by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.