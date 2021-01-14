Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $133.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.00.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $157.89 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

