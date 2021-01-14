Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 385.9% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jade Art Group stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Jade Art Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

