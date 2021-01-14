James Hambro & Partners Buys Shares of 3,667 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,155,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.08. 42,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.