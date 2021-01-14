James Hambro & Partners Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

James Hambro & Partners cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,349 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $8.11 on Thursday, reaching $353.60. 80,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,807. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

