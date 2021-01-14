James Hambro & Partners Decreases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,252 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 181.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,686,000 after purchasing an additional 145,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $158.34. 35,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,099. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $164.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

