James Hambro & Partners Invests $214,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

Shares of RH stock traded up $19.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $522.99. 16,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,988. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $517.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.17 and its 200 day moving average is $369.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

