James Hambro & Partners Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in American Tower by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its stake in American Tower by 27.0% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.04. The company had a trading volume of 61,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,797. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day moving average is $241.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

