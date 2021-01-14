James Hambro & Partners Purchases Shares of 4,969 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,219 shares of company stock worth $5,946,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.