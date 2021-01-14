James Hambro & Partners Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $253.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,926. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

