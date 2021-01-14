James Hambro & Partners Takes $298,000 Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.86. 29,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $123.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

