James Hambro & Partners Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,452.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.09. 2,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,698. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.