James T. Parsons Sells 8,505 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,377,000 after buying an additional 414,577 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.