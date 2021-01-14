Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

