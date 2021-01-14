Jarvis+ Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $314,082.44 and $17,081.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.02 or 0.04101582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

