JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JCDXF. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDXF opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

