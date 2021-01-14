Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.16.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.83. 13,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,568. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

