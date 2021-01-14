Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) a GBX 170 Price Target

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

VOD opened at GBX 127.52 ($1.67) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £34.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.68.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

