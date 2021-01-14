Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

CG opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.