Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. MKM Partners cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.93.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $381.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.19. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $270.08 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

