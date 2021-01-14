Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

NSA stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

