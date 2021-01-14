Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disco in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. Disco has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

