Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 250,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.39. 1,183,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,573. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

