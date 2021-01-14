Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€17.20” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.87 ($23.37).

Get Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) alerts:

DTE opened at €15.18 ($17.86) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day moving average of €15.01 and a 200-day moving average of €14.74.

About Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.