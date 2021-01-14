Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of IVZ opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

