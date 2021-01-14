Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vonage in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VG. ValuEngine lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -90.13, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vonage by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,500. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

