Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.83.

DOC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,399,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after buying an additional 940,221 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,634,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 840,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,699,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 307,290 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

