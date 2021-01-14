Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.93.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 174,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,870. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,485,000 after buying an additional 1,264,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,146,000 after buying an additional 838,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.