Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

NYSE:AMG opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $110.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

